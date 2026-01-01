Schedule for BJP president’s election to be released today

The long-awaited schedule for the election of the BJP national president will be announced on Friday. Top BJP sources told The Tribune that the party would unveil the schedule after an organisation meeting at BJP headquarters tomorrow.

Advertisement

BJP working president Nitin Nabin will file his nomination for the election to the post of the party national president on January 19. Senior leaders will be proposers. Nabin’s will be the sole nomination signalling full consensus on the name chosen by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after several months of disagreement.

Advertisement

The formal election for the top BJP position will be held on January 20. Nabin will replace JP Nadda who took charge in January of 2020 and has been on an extension since. Nabin is the youngest-ever BJP chief at 45 years.