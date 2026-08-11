School bus carrying 15 children catches fire in Jaisalmer; no casualties

A school bus caught fire in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, police said, adding that all the children on board were evacuated from the vehicle.

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The bus, carrying around 15 children, was travelling from Jaisalmer to rural areas to pick up children when it suddenly caught fire in the morning.

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The blaze quickly engulfed the vehicle, however, the children were evacuated from the bus in time and no casualty was reported in the incident, the police said.

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Local residents alerted the fire brigade, following which a fire tender of the municipal council reached the spot and doused the blaze.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the police said.