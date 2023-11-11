School slapping row: Supreme Court pulls up Uttar Pradesh Govt for non-compliance

New Delhi, November 10
The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Government for failing to comply with its order to depute an agency for counselling a Muslim boy and his classmates who were allegedly instructed by their teacher to slap him for not doing his homework.
Noting there was “total non-compliance” with its order, a Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka directed the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary, School Education Department, to remain present virtually during the next hearing “to avoid any strong action by the court”. It asked him to personally look into the matter and ensure that directions were followed.
