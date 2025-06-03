DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Schools in 10 Mizoram districts remain shut for fourth day due to incessant rains

Schools in 10 Mizoram districts remain shut for fourth day due to incessant rains

The current wave of landslides, floods and other calamities triggered by rains across the state has claimed the lives of five persons
article_Author
PTI
Aizawl, Updated At : 01:41 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescue operations underway after a building collapses due to heavy rainfall in Lawngtlai on Sunday. ANI
Advertisement

All schools in 10 districts of Mizoram remained closed for the fourth day on Tuesday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mud-flows and rock falls in different parts of the state, officials said.

Advertisement

They said that all district administrations barring Saitual declared the closure of schools on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the safety of students.

A notification issued by Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management authority chairman Lalhriatpuia said that all schools within Aizawl district are advised to suspend attendance of school students to ensure the safety and well-being of the students on June 3.

Advertisement

State capital Aizawl experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, all schools across the state were closed due to rain for three days on May 29, 30 and June 2.

Advertisement

Saitual deputy commissioner Lalngura Tlau said that schools were opened on Tuesday within the district following improvement in the weather.

Unlike other districts, the calamities caused by monsoon are negligible and did not pose great danger in the district, he said.

The current wave of landslides, floods and other calamities triggered by heavy rains across Mizoram has claimed the lives of five persons, including three Myanmarese refugees, so far.

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rains since May 24 and heavy downpour from May 30 leaving a trail of destruction at several places.

Intra-state, inter-localities roads and highways have been blocked in 190 locations due to landslides, over 200 families evacuated due to floods and cracks caused by rain and more than 190 houses have collapsed or have been damaged in the current monsoon, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts