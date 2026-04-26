Schools up to Class 8 in Patna to close early amid rising temperatures
Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children
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Patna district administration on Sunday restricted school timings up to 11.30 am for students till Class 8 in view of continuing heatwave conditions, senior officials said.
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The order, coming into effect from Monday, prohibits academic activities in all government and private schools for students up to Class 8 after 11.30 am till Thursday.
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Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children.
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The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres.
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