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Home / India / Schools up to Class 8 in Patna to close early amid rising temperatures

Schools up to Class 8 in Patna to close early amid rising temperatures

Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 06:43 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Patna district administration on Sunday restricted school timings up to 11.30 am for students till Class 8 in view of continuing heatwave conditions, senior officials said.

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The order, coming into effect from Monday, prohibits academic activities in all government and private schools for students up to Class 8 after 11.30 am till Thursday.

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Patna DM Thiyagarajan SM said the prevailing extreme weather conditions pose a risk to the health and safety of children.

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The directive also covers pre-schools and anganwadi centres.

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