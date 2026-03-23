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Home / India / Scientists discover new cockroach species in India

Scientists discover new cockroach species in India

This study stands as a landmark in the history of Indian cockroach taxonomy, says ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:46 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Zoological Survey of India scientists have discovered a new cockroach species in the farm areas of the Deccan Peninsula, especially around the Nathachiwadi area in Maharashtra's Pune.

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The new species has been named Neoloboptera peninsularis.

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The discovery is significant as it marks the first use of modern DNA technology in India to identify a cockroach species, ZSI said in a statement on Monday.

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The research was carried out by scientists from ZSI's Pune and Chennai centres and researchers of Professor Ramkrishna More Arts, Commerce and Science College in Pune using an integrative taxonomic approach, combining multiple methods to confirm the species.

"This study stands as a landmark in the history of Indian cockroach taxonomy," ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.

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She added, "The discovery sets a new benchmark for systematic studies in the country."

The species name "peninsularis" is derived from its presence in Peninsular India. Before this discovery, only two species from this genus were known in India, identified in 1865 and 1995.

With this addition, the total number of known cockroach species in India has reached 190, accounting for about 3.8 per cent of global species.

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