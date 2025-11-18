DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Scientists discover new property in rare-earth metal used in strategic and industrial sectors

Scientists discover new property in rare-earth metal used in strategic and industrial sectors

Rare-earth materials play a crucial role in modern technology, powering everything from electric vehicles and smartphones to wind turbines and defence systems

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Scientists have discovered a new kind of magnetism in a rare-earth compound that can be used in quantum and spintronic technologies. It envisions a new class of materials that can be tuned to design faster and more energy-efficient magnetic and quantum devices for a vast range of strategic and industrial applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concept could pave the way for the design and development of next-generation information and memory technologies, according to information shared by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts