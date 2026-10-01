DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SCO can take voices of its civilisations to the world: Dimri

SCO can take voices of its civilisations to the world: Dimri

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) national coordinator Alok Amitabh Dimri
Advertisement

India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) national coordinator Alok Amitabh Dimri on Wednesday said the grouping offers an important platform for its member states to strengthen regional connectivity, trade and transit while bringing their diverse civilisational voices to the world.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel on the sidelines of the SCO national coordinators’ meeting in Islamabad, Dimri said Pakistan’s chairmanship had brought the organisation’s rotating presidency into India’s neighbourhood and civilisational space.

Advertisement

“This is an important occasion,” Dimri said, noting that the SCO presidency had moved from Bishkek to Islamabad and that the grouping brought together countries spanning the Eurasian and Asian landmass.

Advertisement

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called for a Civilisation Dialogue Forum within the SCO, with the organisation’s leaders agreeing in Bishkek to establish such a platform. The decision to hold the forum in New Delhi on November 20, he said, would provide another opportunity for SCO members to engage with each other’s civilisational traditions and perspectives.

Dimri said the SCO had evolved as a platform where member states could work together on an agenda centred on their “well-being, prosperity and welfare”, with regional connectivity, trade and transit among the key issues being discussed.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts