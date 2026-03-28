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Home / India / ‘Scolded’ by teacher, Class-5 girl ends life in Kannauj; angry family lays siege to school with body

‘Scolded’ by teacher, Class-5 girl ends life in Kannauj; angry family lays siege to school with body

Incident reported from a school in the Saurikh police station area of Kannauj district

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PTI
Kannauj, Updated At : 09:32 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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A fifth standard student allegedly committed suicide on Saturday after being “reprimanded” by her teacher, prompting her family members to lay siege to the school with the body, police said.

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The incident was reported from a school in the Saurikh police station area of Kannauj district, where Nidhi (10), a resident of Rampur, allegedly hanged herself at her home. Her younger sister, Neha (3), also studies in the same school, police said.

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On Saturday, Nidhi’s teacher, Mridula Tripathi, reportedly reprimanded her for her personal hygiene and untidy clothes, asking her to leave the classroom.

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Nidhi, who was seen sobbing uncontrollably, remained silent even after returning home, though she did not mention the incident to anyone in the house.

According to police, Nidhi later went inside a room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan with a rope. Her younger sister, Neha, discovered Nidhi’s body and screamed in horror.

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Hearing her screams, the family members, including their mother Aarti, rushed to the room and untied the body from the noose, police said.

They later carried the body to the school and staged a protest for about three hours, holding the teacher responsible for the girl’s death.

They were pacified only when ASP Ajay Kumar reached the spot and assured to take strict action in the matter.

Based on a written complaint by Aarti, police registered a case against Mridula Tripathi, school principal Mahendra Singh and two others, officials said.

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