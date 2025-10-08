Scooter explosions rock Kanpur market, 6 injured       

Two scooters parked in the congested Mishri Bazaar near a mosque here exploded seconds apart on Wednesday evening, injuring half a dozen people and damaging nearby shops, police said.

Advertisement

The blasts occurred around 7.30 pm in the crowded Moolganj area. The sound of the explosions, which took place near the Markaz mosque, was heard up to 500 metres from the spot.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner of Kanpur Raghubir Lal told PTI that six people were injured in the blasts that took place in two scooters parked in Mishri Bazaar.

Advertisement

The injured were rushed to hospital. Two of them were discharged after first aid and two are undergoing treatment for burns, he said.

Lal said the incident is being investigated from all possible angles.

Advertisement

"Since Diwali is approaching, we are exploring the possibility of a firecracker-related explosion as well," he said, adding that a terror angle is also not being ruled out.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage teams are at the spot to comb the site and collect samples.

Intelligence units have been tasked with analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify any possible suspects, police said.

The blast damaged walls of nearby shops.

A shopkeeper, Mohammad Uwais, said, "We were sitting at the shop when suddenly there was a loud blast. People were startled and goods from the shops were scattered all over the road."