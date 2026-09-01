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Home / India / SC’s Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee submits court modernisation report to CJI Surya Kant

SC’s Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee submits court modernisation report to CJI Surya Kant

Panel headed by Justice Aravind Kumar submits interim report with roadmap for judicial infrastructure, technology and citizen-centric services

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had on May 12 set up a high-powered 'Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee' to prepare a blueprint for strengthening judicial infrastructure across the country. File photo
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A high-powered judicial infrastructure committee of the Supreme Court has submitted its interim report containing a roadmap for modernisation of courts across the country to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

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The Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee, headed by Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar, submitted the report to the CJI on Monday.

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had on May 12 set up a high-powered “Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee” to prepare a blueprint for strengthening judicial infrastructure across the country to meet the requirements of the 21st century and securing suitable government allocation of funds.

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Headed by Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, the committee included Justice Debangsu Basak of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan of the Bombay High Court and the Director General of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The Supreme Court Secretary General served as the Member Secretary.

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It was asked “to prepare the infrastructural requirements of the Indian judiciary with emphasis on government support towards augmenting the judicial infrastructure in courts pan India by way of allocation of adequate funds to the tune of 40,000 to 50,000 crores.”

The committee was asked to submit its detailed findings and funding requirements to Sanjeev Sanyal -- a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council -- by August 31, 2026.

The committee was tasked with identifying infrastructural constraints faced by the justice delivery system and suggest facilities required for judges, court staff, lawyers, litigants and visitors and recommend technology infrastructure to enable quicker exchange of information and reduce delays in disposal of cases.

It was also asked to suggest measures for computerisation of courts as part of the e-courts initiative, propose citizen-centric services to make justice delivery more inclusive, and recommend steps to bridge the digital divide and construction of “modern court complexes” designed for the 21st century.

The panel was expected to recommend measures for establishing modern court complexes and improving working conditions for judicial officers and administrative staff to enhance efficiency in the justice delivery system.

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