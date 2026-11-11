Sea safety, grain & energy flow: India pushes for Ukraine peace

India on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and proposed a three-point framework as an immediate confidence-building measure, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal’s remarks came as two-day trilateral talks involving Russia, the US and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi.

As part of its diplomatic efforts to support peace initiatives, India has suggested three humanitarian-focused measures. These include ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, addressing the immediate concerns of both countries over energy and grain exports, and exploring non-aggression possibilities and pacts to prevent further escalation and protect critical infrastructure.

Jaiswal said India had consistently advocated a shift from continued hostilities to sustained diplomatic engagement. New Delhi remained in regular contact with both sides as well as other international stakeholders, he added.

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Diplomatic activity gathered momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. Following the conversation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on to discuss the ongoing diplomatic initiatives. Their discussion focused on practical measures relating to the Black Sea food corridor and the uninterrupted movement of essential trade supplies.

During his conversation with Zelenskyy, Modi conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said it was important for India to identify steps it could take, and dialogue it could pursue with other world leaders, to help bring the war to an end.

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He said food security could be one such area. “We discussed Russia’s blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue,” he said.