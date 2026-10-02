Seafood exports reach Rs 73,890 crore, Centre steps up disease surveillance

India’s seafood exports have surged over the past 12 years, rising from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14 to a record Rs 73,890.46 crore in 2025-26, underscoring the growing importance of aquatic animal health as the government moves to strengthen disease surveillance and safeguard access to global markets.

The export growth was highlighted at a review meeting of the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), chaired by Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi.

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The Centre is also examining whether the programme should be institutionalised as a long-term initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

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Likhi stressed the need for stronger participation by state governments, greater coordination among stakeholders and wider adoption of disease-reporting mechanisms to improve preparedness and protect India’s export competitiveness.

The secretary also sought suggestions from ICAR scientists and state officials to enhance the programme’s outreach.

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Representatives of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Export Inspection Council (EIC) called for closer integration with the surveillance programme to strengthen disease monitoring, meet international sanitary requirements and facilitate access to emerging overseas markets.

“Aquatic animal health is increasingly integral to export competitiveness. India is simultaneously strengthening disease surveillance, biosecurity and compliance systems to improve market access and enhance the acceptance of Indian seafood in global markets,” Likhi said.

NSPAAD has been operational since 2013 and was expanded to nationwide coverage under PMMSY in 2022. According to the department, the programme has facilitated the first-time detection and confirmation of 15 emerging and exotic aquatic animal diseases in India.

The government said the initiative has strengthened early warning and response mechanisms and enhanced India’s credibility in international aquatic animal health reporting, supporting the sustainability and export readiness of the fisheries sector.