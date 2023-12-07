Seat sharing to be top agenda in upcoming INDIA bloc meet

New Delhi, December 7
Working on seat sharing agreements will be on the top of the agenda at the upcoming meeting of the INDIA bloc, likely to be held between December 17 and 20, sources have said.
According to sources, while a date for the meeting has not been finalised yet, the meeting will be held in the third week of December.
Several constituents of the INDIA bloc have been increasingly pressing for a fast decision on seat sharing in different states so that candidates have sufficient time for campaigning and gauge the situation on ground.
A meeting of the floor leaders of INDIA parties was held on Wednesday at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence with a focus on discussing the parliamentary strategy for both Houses.
The seat sharing matter was also raised by leaders of the Trinamool Congress during a meeting of opposition leaders held on Monday morning to decide the strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.
The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on August 31 and September 1.
A meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) was held in New Delhi on September 13.
