DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Secularism must be two-way street: Pawan Kalyan slams arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli

Secularism must be two-way street: Pawan Kalyan slams arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli

Andhra Deputy CM Kalyan appeals to West Bengal Police to act 'justly' in Panoli's case
article_Author
PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 03:28 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police for making alleged communal comments in a video, being produced at a court, in Kokata, Saturday, May 31, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday appealed to West Bengal Police to act “justly” in the case of social media content creator and influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly sharing a communal video.

Advertisement

The deputy chief minister asserted that "blasphemy must be condemned" but secularism should not be used as a "shield".

“Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

Advertisement

Sharmishta, a law student, spoke out “regrettable and hurtful words on some” with regard to Operation Sindoor, said the actor–politician.

“She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologized. The WB (West Bengal) Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmishta,” claimed Kalyan.

Advertisement

But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when the elected leaders, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs mock Sanatana Dharma, he said.

Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?  asked the founder of the Janasena Party (JSP), an ally of the BJP.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts