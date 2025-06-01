Secularism must be two-way street: Pawan Kalyan slams arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday appealed to West Bengal Police to act “justly” in the case of social media content creator and influencer Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram for allegedly sharing a communal video.

Advertisement

The deputy chief minister asserted that "blasphemy must be condemned" but secularism should not be used as a "shield".

“Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

Advertisement

Sharmishta, a law student, spoke out “regrettable and hurtful words on some” with regard to Operation Sindoor, said the actor–politician.

“She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologized. The WB (West Bengal) Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmishta,” claimed Kalyan.

Advertisement

But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when the elected leaders, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs mock Sanatana Dharma, he said.

Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest? asked the founder of the Janasena Party (JSP), an ally of the BJP.