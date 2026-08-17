Security agencies bust Pak-based ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti syndicate, thwart I-Day disruption plan

Security agencies have carried a major multi-state crackdown against the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) ahead of Independence Day and busted its terror syndicate, official sources said.

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As many as 253 people were detained across 14 states, over 80 FIRs and 200 plus arrests recorded against SBN as part of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards cross-border terrorism.

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Recoveries included IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs — confirming the network’s direct cross-border links.

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In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the development.

“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities,” he said on X.

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SBN is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.

It has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage.

To counter SBN-linked disruptions planned around Independence Day, a coordinated multi-state operation was carried out on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with state police forces.

It led to 253 detentions across 14 states — Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Kerala (2 each) — with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka.