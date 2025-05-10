DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Security at scientific institutes located in sensitive regions to be upgraded

Security at scientific institutes located in sensitive regions to be upgraded

The government plans to upgrade security at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, and north-western locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat
article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 PM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

The government plans to upgrade security at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, and north-western locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Additionally, the security of vital installations of the India Meteorological Department in Srinagar and Leh will be enhanced.

A high-level joint meeting, presided over by Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, was held on Saturday. The meeting included senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments. The meeting focused on reviewing security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially in border and sensitive zones, in light of the prevailing security situation.

The security mechanisms at several institutions, including the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) in Chandigarh, Central Leather Research Institute in Jalandhar, Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) in Chandigarh, and National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI) in Mohali, were reviewed.

Advertisement

Considering their strategic importance, the meeting emphasised that scientific facilities, especially those under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Ministry of Earth Sciences, are key pillars of national infrastructure in critical research, weather forecasting, and disaster preparedness.

The government has directed all scientific institutions to review and enhance their security protocols in association with respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection. Each institution is required to develop and circulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring that both staff and local authorities are well-prepared.

Advertisement

Furthermore, all scientific departments, especially those in sensitive regions, have been directed to prepare a comprehensive inventory of their facilities and share it with national security agencies for appropriate safeguarding.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper