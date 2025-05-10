Security at scientific institutes located in sensitive regions to be upgraded

The government plans to upgrade security at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, and north-western locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Additionally, the security of vital installations of the India Meteorological Department in Srinagar and Leh will be enhanced.

A high-level joint meeting, presided over by Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, was held on Saturday. The meeting included senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments. The meeting focused on reviewing security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially in border and sensitive zones, in light of the prevailing security situation.

The security mechanisms at several institutions, including the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu, Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) in Chandigarh, Central Leather Research Institute in Jalandhar, Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) in Chandigarh, and National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI) in Mohali, were reviewed.

Advertisement

Considering their strategic importance, the meeting emphasised that scientific facilities, especially those under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Ministry of Earth Sciences, are key pillars of national infrastructure in critical research, weather forecasting, and disaster preparedness.

The government has directed all scientific institutions to review and enhance their security protocols in association with respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection. Each institution is required to develop and circulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring that both staff and local authorities are well-prepared.

Advertisement

Furthermore, all scientific departments, especially those in sensitive regions, have been directed to prepare a comprehensive inventory of their facilities and share it with national security agencies for appropriate safeguarding.