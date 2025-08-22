Parliament security under lens again as man scales wall and jumps inside
The incident took place around 6.30 am
A man allegedly scaled the wall of the Parliament and jumped inside, in New Delhi today. He was reportedly apprehended by security personnel on duty, said a Delhi police official.
Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am. Further investigation is under way, they added.
This is not the first time that there has been a breach in security at the Parliament.
In 2023, two men had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, raising slogans. They went on to open canisters that emitted yellow smoke, raising concerns over security in the complex.
