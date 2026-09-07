Security forces bolster presence in areas prone to Naxal regrouping

Even as key Naxal leaders have either surrendered, been arrested or killed, security forces are being deployed in areas where there is a possibility that surviving underground cadres may attempt to revive the movement.

These so-called “liberated zones”, where remnants of the Naxal network could seek to regroup and plan renewed operations, are being specially identified and reinforced with additional personnel, sources familiar with the matter said.

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According to the sources, such areas are being mapped in both Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, states that have long been considered strongholds of Left-wing extremism.

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These zones will witness the deployment of a larger number of troops, primarily from the CRPF, to counter any attempt by underground or hidden Naxal cadres to revive their activities. The sources said villages in and around districts such as Jagdalpur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh were among the areas under close watch.

Although the Centre has declared India officially Naxal-free, particularly after the March 31, 2026 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for affected states to encourage the surrender of Maoist cadres and commanders, the government continues to assess the operational strength and capacity of any surviving elements to carry out attacks in these so-called liberated zones.

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The objective is to ensure that residual Naxal cadres do not regroup and re-establish their networks, the sources said.

In view of this assessment, additional deployments have been made in vulnerable areas, they added.

Meanwhile, between January and July 2026, 40 Maoists were neutralised, 71 were apprehended and 336 surrendered, according to official figures cited by the sources.

Major surrenders during this period were reported from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. On January 8, 63 Naxal cadres surrendered in Dantewada, followed by 52 in Bastar on January 15. Another 108 cadres of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) surrendered in Jagdalpur.

On April 17, four senior Maoists, including a Regional Committee Member and a Zonal Committee Member, were neutralised by the CRPF's 209 CoBRA Battalion during an operation in Jharkhand's Chatra-Hazaribagh region.

On July 13, troops of the same battalion apprehended top Maoist leader Ravindra Ganju in Jharkhand. Ganju carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.