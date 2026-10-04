Security guard killed, another injured as iron gate collapses at Nagpur aviation facility

A 46-year-old security guard was killed and another sustained injuries after an iron gate collapsed on them at an aviation facility in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Indemar Aviation's aircraft maintenance and repair project located along the runway of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Mihan SEZ on Saturday morning, an official said.

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According to police, an aircraft had been brought to the facility for maintenance after developing a technical fault, and the iron gate collapsed when it was being opened to take the aircraft inside.

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Six security guards were deployed in the area at the time; a portion of the heavy gate suddenly collapsed on two who were standing nearby, trapping them, they said.

On receiving information, Sonegaon police reached the spot. Other workers helped remove the collapsed gate, and the guards were rushed to AIIMS Nagpur, the official said.

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Kailas Pundalikrao Chaphekar, a resident of Deoli in Hingna, was declared dead on arrival, while Abhishek Sukhdev Sangode (25), a resident of Kalamna, is undergoing treatment, he said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.