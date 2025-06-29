DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Seek forgiveness from Jagannath devotees, tender apology for Puri temple stampede: Odisha CM

Seek forgiveness from Jagannath devotees, tender apology for Puri temple stampede: Odisha CM

Says security lapses behind the incident will be probed and those found guilty would face stringent action
article_Author
PTI
Puri, Updated At : 01:12 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials visit the site after a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple, in Puri, Odisha, Sunday, June 29, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede near a temple in Puri, and tendered an apology on behalf of his government for the incident that left at least three people dead.

Advertisement

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

“I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives... pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

He also said that security lapses behind the incident will be probed and those found guilty would face stringent action.

“This negligence is unpardonable. An immediate investigation into the security lapses will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible,” Majhi said.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts