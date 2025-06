Advertisement

Speaking about the book published by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, Shah said as a young activist of the Sangh, Modi would visit the homes of jailed leaders, arrange care and treatment for their families and often distribute banned literature.

“Look at divine justice. The person who resisted a regime that imposed the Emergency to perpetrate dynastic rule became Prime Minister and wiped out nepotism from Indian politics,” said Shah, adding that it was important to recall dark periods in journeys of nations to ensure that the tendencies that spawned the darkness never take root again.

Advertisement

The book, he said, documents how Narendra Modi worked underground to discharge his role. “He worked as a sadhu, a sardarji, a hippie, an agarbatti seller and a newspaper vendor to execute the tasks as an underground worker,” said the Home Minister, appealing to the youth to read the book and grasp the power of agitation.

Shah said it was the events of June 12 that triggered PM Indira Gandhi into imposing the Emergency.

Advertisement

“On June 12, two things happened. The Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi’s election as null and void, barring her from contesting for six years; and in Gujarat, a Janata Party government dislodged the Congress in a warning sign to Indira Gandhi,” Shah reminisced, adding that the late PM crushed the spirit of Constitution and democracy by imposing the Emergency and seeking Cabinet approval post facto.

“When we were finalising a name to commemorate the day of the Emergency, many thought that Samvidhan Hatya Diwas was too harsh. But we eventually went by this name because it aptly described the excesses of the Emergency,” said Shah on the christening of June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.