Sehgal, chairman of Prasar Bharti, quits

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a retired 1988 UP-cadre IAS officer, has resigned as the Prasar Bharti chairman. Appointed in March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting accepted his resignation under Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharti Act.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement