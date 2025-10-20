Self-styled godman arrested in Cuttack for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

A self-styled godman was arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Kendupatna area when the girl was going to a shop near her house, they said.

The accused, a 50-year-old man, took her to a nearby mutt and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Nandankanan police station, police said.

The accused was immediately arrested, they said.