Self-styled godman arrested in Cuttack for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
A self-styled godman was arrested in Odisha's Cuttack district for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, police said on Monday.
The incident happened in the Kendupatna area when the girl was going to a shop near her house, they said.
The accused, a 50-year-old man, took her to a nearby mutt and sexually assaulted her.
A case was registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Nandankanan police station, police said.
The accused was immediately arrested, they said.
