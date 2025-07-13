Senior advocate Dushyant Dave quits legal profession after 48 years

Known as a fearless critique of the judicial system, former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave quit the legal profession after practising law for 48 years.

"After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated my 70th birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law," Dave announced.

“I leave this great profession and this much important Administration of Justice, with a sense of pride,” Dave said.

Born on October 27, 1954, Dave began his legal practice in Gujarat in 1978 and moved to Delhi in the mid-1980s to become a top lawyer in the Supreme Court. He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Dave said he will use his time to work for society and to pursue his passions — reading and travelling — and will spend more time with his family.

He expressed gratitude to the Bar, the Bench and his clients for the love and affection showered on him and for placing full faith in him.