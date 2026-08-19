Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai elected Supreme Court Bar Association president

Senior advocate Pradeep Rai has been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), defeating senior counsel Anupam Lal Das in the election held on Tuesday.

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Rai succeeds senior advocate Vikas Singh who held the position several times.

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Rai secured 822 votes in the presidential election, while Das polled 451 votes.

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Other candidates in the fray were senior advocates Adish Agarwalla (412 votes), Gaurav Bhatia (370), Sukumar Pattjoshi (269), Siddharth Mridul (217) and Mahalakshmi Pavani (128).

Senior advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected vice-president and advocate Pragya Baghel was elected secretary. Advocate Meenesh Dubey was elected joint secretary and advocate Reepak Kansal treasurer.

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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the newly elected SCBA office-bearers.

Rai assured the CJI that the Bar would cooperate with the Bench for the smooth functioning of the institution.