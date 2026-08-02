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Home / India / Senior Bihar municipal officer killed during journey to Patna; driver arrested

Senior Bihar municipal officer killed during journey to Patna; driver arrested

The incident took place near Dhanauti Bridge within Barun police station limits on Saturday evening

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PTI
Aurangabad, Updated At : 11:32 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A senior municipal official in Bihar’s Aurangabad district was allegedly beaten to death by his driver with a plumbing rod while travelling from Dehri to Patna, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place near Dhanauti Bridge within Barun police station limits on Saturday evening.

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The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar, an executive officer of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council.

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The driver initially claimed that unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had attacked him and the officer.

“The executive officer was travelling to Patna by car when police received information from the driver that unknown criminals had assaulted the official. The victim was declared dead while being taken to hospital. However, the driver’s version changed repeatedly during questioning, raising suspicion. During interrogation, he admitted to murdering the officer with a plumbing rod,” Magadh Range IG Vikash Vaibhav told reporters.

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According to the IG, the driver told investigators he had been under prolonged stress due to excessive workload and frequently argued with the officer.

He also disclosed that the two had a heated argument earlier in the day before leaving for Patna.

“The dispute escalated after the driver allegedly wanted to stop the vehicle to relieve himself but was asked not to halt immediately. Following an argument, he assaulted the officer with a plumbing rod kept inside the vehicle after the latter stepped out,” Vaibhav said.

The accused also told police that he had thrown the weapon into a nearby canal.

Police said the plumbing rod had been recovered and further investigation was underway.

The deceased’s wife, Babita Kumari, lodged a complaint at Barun police station on Sunday, naming driver Mithilesh Kumar as the prime accused.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her complaint, she said the driver had called her around 9.19 pm on Saturday and informed her that her husband had died. She also alleged that Mithilesh had previously abused and harassed her husband.

Earlier, Babita Kumari had alleged that a local elected representative used to harass her husband over the phone and tried to extort money, adding that “he might be behind the murder”.

Meanwhile, referring to this allegation, RJD’s national working president Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to “not suppress the issue to save criminals” and ensure that “an FIR is lodged” against the elected representative soon.

He alleged that CM Samrat Choudhary is unable to control Bihar.

Yadav also charged the Magadh Range IG with harbouring “political interests” and “prematurely jumping to a conclusion.”

“Even before the post-mortem report has arrived, the IG is conclusively explaining the entire scene. Lest anyone takes this lightly, the IG of that division has a strong interest in politics,” he said.

The IG said the investigation was continuing.

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