Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar appointed DGP of Arunachal Pradesh

Senior IPS officer from AGMUT cadre of 1995 batch, Rajesh Kumar, has been appointed the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an order issued by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, Kumar, who was repatriated to his home cadre on November 2, has been appointed the DGP of the northeastern state.

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He will replace the current incumbent Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, who has been sent to Delhi.

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Kumar, who is currently special DG in CRPF, was repatriated to his cadre with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet dated November 2.

Jamwal is Kumar’s batchmate and is also an IPS officer of AGMUT cadre from the 1995 batch.