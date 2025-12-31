DT
Home / India / Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra appointed Jharkhand DGP

Will take on charge full time for a period of two years

PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 11:49 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Tadasha Mishra. Image via X/@_JhaPriyanka
Senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra has been appointed Jharkhand Director General of Police, a day before her retirement, according to a government notification.

Mishra was holding the additional charge of DGP and was scheduled to retire from service on Wednesday.

She will be the full-time DGP for a period of two years, an official said.

“... Tadasha Mishra is appointed and posted to the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (HoPF),” said the notification issued by the home, prison and disaster management department on Tuesday night.

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, had assumed the charge of acting DGP on November 6 after former director general of police Anurag Gupta resigned from his post

