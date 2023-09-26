Senior IPS officer to monitor UP slapgate probe, orders Supreme Court

New Delhi, September 25
Questioning the delay in lodging FIR and omission of communal allegations in the slapping of a Muslim student of a Muzaffarnagar school in UP by his classmates at the behest of their teacher, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered a senior IPS officer to monitor the probe.
The SC asked the IPS officer — to be nominated by UP Government within a week — to submit its report in three weeks. It posted the matter for October 30.
