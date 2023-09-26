Senior IPS officer to monitor UP slapgate probe, orders Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

Questioning the delay in lodging FIR and omission of communal allegations in the slapping of a Muslim student of a Muzaffarnagar school in UP by his classmates at the behest of their teacher, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered a senior IPS officer to monitor the probe.

The SC asked the IPS officer — to be nominated by UP Government within a week — to submit its report in three weeks. It posted the matter for October 30.

