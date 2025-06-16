Senior politicians, citizens pay tribute of Vijay Rupani in Rajkot

Politicians led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash. People lined up in large numbers to pay their last respects to him on Monday in Rajkot.

Advertisement

Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among senior national and state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and dignitaries who offered floral tributes to Rupani at his residence.

Before the former CM's mortal remains, flown to Rajkot from Ahmedabad, reached his residence, people queued up on both sides of the road to pay him their last respects.

Advertisement

Rupani's supporters showered flower petals and raised the slogan, "Vijaybhai tum amar ho," as the procession winded its way to his home before being taken to crematorium for last rites.

Earlier in the day, Rupani's mortal remains were handed over to his family members in Ahmedabad with guard of honour in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The body was brought to Rajkot on a special plane.

Advertisement

As Rupani's body was charred beyond recognition, his mortal remains were identified on Sunday after matching the DNA samples with that of his relatives. His wife Anjali and other family members were present at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital when the mortal remains were handed over to them.