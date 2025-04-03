DT
Home / India / Senior TV anchor Rahul Kanwal quits India Today group

He was associated with the diversified media conglomerate for 22 years
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Senior journalist and television anchor Rahul Kanwal. Photo: @rahulkanwal on X
Senior journalist and television anchor Rahul Kanwal resigned from the India Today Group on Thursday. He was associated with the diversified media conglomerate for 22 years.

Kanwal, who is the news director, India Today and Aaj Tak, and executive director, Business Today, sent in his resignation letter to Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief TV Today Network. "After more than 22 years with us, Rahul Kanwal will be moving on to explore new opportunities," Purie said.

In his resignation letter, Rahul said leading the India Today and Aaj Tak newsrooms has been the "greatest honour of his life".

