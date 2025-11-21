'Serial killer' linked to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari held in Kolkata after multi-state chase

A 38-year-old ‘serial killer’, wanted in over 30 cases of murder, robbery, extortion and other violent crimes, has been apprehended from Kolkata after tracking him across multiple states, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Sohrab alias Sourav, a native of Lucknow, jumped on furlough after his release from Tihar Jail on May 19. He had got parole in connection with a 2011 murder case in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, they said, adding that he had the backing of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Advertisement

Police said Sohrab began his criminal career in 2005 with a series of revenge murders in Lucknow and later escaped from custody in 2007 while being produced in court.

Advertisement

Over the years, he allegedly executed several high-profile killings, including that of a Social Welfare Department employee in 2011, former BJP councillor Shyam Narayan Pandey in 2013 and Mohammad Zaid Shakeel, grandson of former MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, in 2016.

While lodged in jail, he and his brothers allegedly continued extorting businessmen in multiple UP cities with the backing of Ansari, police added.

Advertisement

He was also convicted for a daylight jewellery shop robbery in Delhi's Krishna Nagar in which the shop owner was murdered.

A senior police officer said Sohrab was among the top 10 most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh and had been on the run for months.

"Police launched a nationwide search, initially scanning locations in Delhi and later expanding the operation to several UP districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Bahraich, Moradabad and Nanpara near the Indo-Nepal border,” the officer said.

The breakthrough came during the probe into an October 6 arms recovery case, where an arrested accused disclosed that Sohrab had been helping procure illegal weapons.

Acting on specific intelligence that he would visit an IVF clinic in Kolkata's Bidhannagar area, a trap was laid, and he was apprehended on Wednesday after attempting to flee, an officer said.

Sohrab was arrested in Kolkata on November 18 and produced before a court the next day. A three-day transit remand has been obtained, and he is being brought to Delhi for custodial interrogation, officials said, adding that his arrest is expected to aid investigations into several pending cases.