Set rules for pedestrians in 6 weeks, SC tells states

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and union territories to frame road safety rules within six months by regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

A Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138(1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways,” the Bench said.

Unnao survivor’s mom wants CRPF security back

The mother of the 2017 Unnao rape survivor has moved the SC alleging grave threat to herself and her immediate family members. She sought recall of the court's recent order allowing the withdrawal of CRPF security to her family. A Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal asked Delhi Government to file an affidavit within two weeks on threat perception to the life of the applicant and her family members.

Cong MLA’s case trial shifted from MP to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the trial in a cheating case involving Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi following allegations that defence witnesses were being intimidated. A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath passed the transfer order on Bharti’s plea alleging attempts to threaten defence witnesses during the ongoing trial in Gwalior.

Nagpur's Futala Lake not ‘wetland’: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Bombay High Court's decision which refused to classify Nagpur's Futala Lake as a 'wetland' under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. A Bench led by CJI BR Gavai dismissed the petition filed by Nagpur-based NGO Swachh Association challenging the high court order.

No bail to NSCN-IM leader in terror case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to self-styled cabinet minister of the Naga insurgent outfit NSCN-IM, Alemla Jamir, in an alleged case of terror funding. A Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh said it was not inclined to grant bail at this stage as the trial was in progress. “The allegations are very serious, shock our conscience," it said.