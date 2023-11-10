 Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told : The Tribune India

  Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told

Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told

SC: Prioritise death, life term matters

Set up special Bench for criminal cases of lawmakers, high courts told


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 9

As the number of lawmakers with criminal background crosses 5,000, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked high court chief justices to constitute a special Bench each to monitor early disposal of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs.

Adjournments only for rare reasons

Trial courts should not adjourn cases except for rare and compelling reasons. These cases have a direct bearing on our political democracy. SC Bench

Three new judges, SC gets full strength

  • Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta on Thursday took oath as judges of the SC, taking its count to its sanctioned strength of 34.

Asking the high court chief justices to register a suo motu case with the title, “In

Re: designated courts for MPs/MLAs”, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, “The suo motu case may be heard by the special Bench presided by the Chief Justice or a Bench assigned by them.”

It said, “The high court may require the principal district and sessions judge to bear the responsibility of allocating the subject cases to such court or courts as is considered appropriate and effective. The high court may call upon the principal district and sessions judge to send reports at such intervals as it considers expedient.”

The top court said the designated courts “shall give priority, first to criminal cases against MPs and MLAs punishable with death or life imprisonment, then to cases punishable with imprisonment for five years or more, and then hear other cases”.

The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra, directed trial courts not to adjourn cases “except for rare and compelling reasons”.

There were as many as 5,175 subject cases against lawmakers pending as of November 2022. Of these, the number of cases pending for more than five years stood at 2,116, which was more than 40 per cent of such pendency, the top court noted.

“These cases have a direct bearing on our political democracy. Hence, there is a compelling need to make every effort to ensure that these cases are taken up on priority and decided expeditiously. Confidence and trust of the constituency in their political representative, be it an MP or an MLA, is necessary for an interactive, efficient and effective functioning of a parliamentary democracy. However, such confidence is difficult to expect when figures (of cases pending against lawmakers) loom large in our polity,” the Bench said.

Maintaining that “This is a large number,” the Bench said, “We have no doubt in our mind that even the political representative, be it MP or an MLA, involved in the prosecution would also seek a quick disposal of these cases.”

The order came on a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking expeditious trial of cases against lawmakers and a life ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections.

“The High Court may issue such orders and/or directions as are necessary for expeditious and effective disposal of the subject cases. The Special Bench may consider calling upon the Advocate General or the Public Prosecutor to assist the Court,” it said.

“The learned Chief Justices may list cases in which orders of stay of trial have been passed before the Special Bench to ensure that appropriate orders, including vacation of stay orders are passed to ensure commencement and conclusion of trial.

The Bench asked high courts to create an independent tab on their website providing district-wise information about the details of the year of filing, number of subject cases pending and stage of proceedings.

#Supreme Court

