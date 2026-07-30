Setback for Karnataka as Tamil Nadu to get 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water per day

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) order to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, Karnataka Water Resource Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Thursday.

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He said Karnataka would decide its next course of action at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on August 2.

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Speaking to PTI, Reddy said the CM has called the all-party meeting to deliberate on the issue and decide the state's response to the CWMA's decision.

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The minister said, "CWMA has upheld CWRC's order."

Asked about the next step, Reddy said, "The Chief Minister has called an all-party meeting on August 2. We will take a decision there on what needs to be done."

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Karnataka is agitated following the order as the state is reeling under acute drought.