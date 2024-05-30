Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 29

In a setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court Registry on Wednesday refused to list for hearing his plea seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam.

The Registry termed Kejriwal’s application for extension of his interim bail “not maintainable” on the grounds that he was given liberty by the top court to move the trial court for regular bail. It pointed out that a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, which had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll, had already reserved its judgment on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED, sources said.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED, the AAP national convener was released on 21-day interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the Lok Sabha poll. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

The top court had barred him from visiting the CM’s Office and the Delhi Secretariat and had asked him not to sign official files unless it was required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

The SC had on May 17 reserved its verdict on Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED in the case. The top court had, however, said “without prejudice to his rights and contentions”, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with the law”.

Refusing to urgently list Kejriwal’s plea seeking one-week extension of his interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam on medical grounds, a Vacation Bench had on Tuesday referred his plea to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for taking a call.

