Seven killed after being run over by truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar  

Seven persons were killed and some others suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck on a roadside in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway around 1.30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a procession to offer prayers at a temple, Lakhtar police inspector Yogesh Patel said.

Advertisement

A recklessly driven truck ran over the devotees on the outskirts of Bhaskarpara village in Lakhtar taluka of the district. Six pilgrims and the driver of a dumper parked on the roadside were killed, he said, adding that the deceased included four women.

Advertisement

The number of persons injured was not yet clear, the official said.

“The pilgrims were walking when they met with the accident. They had set out on foot to offer prayers at a temple in Bahucharaji when they were hit by a truck coming at full speed from behind,” he said.

Advertisement

The truck driver fled the spot and efforts were under way to nab him, the official added.