Seven of family found dead at house in Surat

Surat, October 28

Seven members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence in Surat city of Gujarat on Saturday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of mass suicide.

The bodies of the seven deceased were found in an apartment in Adajan locality, the police said, adding that a note was also recovered from their house which says that the family was taking the extreme step out of financial distress.

The police found that six persons died apparently due to consuming some poisonous substance, while one was found hanging.

“A man, his wife, his parents, the couple’s six-year-old son and two daughters aged 10 and 13 were found dead at their residence in Siddheshwar Apartment in Surat. We are trying to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” DCP (Zone-5) RP Barot said.

