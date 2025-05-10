Several attempts were made by Pakistan to spread mis-information: Indian military

The Indian military on Saturday said several attempts were made by Pakistan to spread mis-information.

Addressing a press conference here, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan's claims of destroying our S-400 missile base were completely false.

Pakistan's claims of destroying the BrahMos installation were false, she said.

Destruction of airfields in Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Bhuj were false claims by Pakistan, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, adding that Pakistan has suffered losses in both land and air.

Commodore Raghu Nair said, “While we will be adhering to the understanding reached today, we remain fully prepared to defend the sovereignty of India.”