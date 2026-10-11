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Home / India / Several flights between Keralam, Saudi Arabia cancelled amid West Asia tensions

Several flights between Keralam, Saudi Arabia cancelled amid West Asia tensions

Cochin International Airport Limited, in a statement, says some airlines operating services between Kochi and destinations in Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations for October 11 to 13 due to the prevailing geopolitical situation

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Kochi, Updated At : 03:27 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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On October 12, Akasa Air flights QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh are listed as cancelled. File photo
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Several flights connecting Keralam with Saudi Arabia and other destinations in West Asia have been cancelled amid the prevailing geopolitical tensions in the region, airport officials said on Sunday.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said some airlines operating services between Kochi and destinations in Saudi Arabia had reported cancellations for October 11 to 13 due to the prevailing geopolitical situation.

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Cancellations were also reported on some services connecting Kochi with Doha and Ras Al Khaimah, the statement said.

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On Sunday, Flynas flight XY 399/400 operating between Kochi and Riyadh, Air India Express flights IX 475 and IX 476 connecting Kochi and Doha, Akasa Air flights QP 523 to Riyadh and QP 550 to Jeddah, and IndiGo flight 6E 1517 to Ras Al Khaimah were among the affected services, officials said.

On October 12, Akasa Air flights QP 551 from Jeddah to Kochi, QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi and QP 523 from Kochi to Riyadh are listed as cancelled.

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Akasa Air flight QP 524 from Riyadh to Kochi is also listed as cancelled on October 13.

A total of 10 flight services have been reported cancelled at Kochi airport during the three-day period, including five operated by Akasa Air, CIAL said.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status directly with the respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, officials said.

Meanwhile, three flights scheduled to operate from Calicut International Airport at Karipur were also cancelled on Sunday, airport officials said.

The affected services were Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV 713, scheduled to depart at 9.55 am, Flynas flight XY 328 to Riyadh, scheduled for 9.10 am, and Air India Express flight IX 321, scheduled to depart at 8.15 pm.

Airport authorities said decisions on the departure of other flights would be taken after assessing the prevailing situation.

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