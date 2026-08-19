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Home / India / Several petitions filed before Jharkhand HC challenging cancellations of exams

Several petitions filed before Jharkhand HC challenging cancellations of exams

The petitions were filed by Avdhesh Kumar and other candidates

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PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 08:16 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A day after the Jharkhand government issued notifications cancelling 22 recruitment examinations and ordering probes into 23 others conducted by the state public service commission and an outsourced agency, several petitions were filed before the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday, challenging the decision.

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The petitions were filed by Avdhesh Kumar and other candidates challenging the government’s decision to cancel the examinations.

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Kumar and the other petitioners had been declared successful in various examinations conducted by the commissions and were subsequently appointed by the government.

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With the examinations cancelled, Kumar and several others like him face losing their jobs and have approached the High Court seeking relief.

The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting on Monday and followed by eight notifications issued late Tuesday night, covers recruitment examinations for several key administrative, technical and judicial posts.

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The cancelled exams include the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL), drug inspectors, assistant professors in government engineering and medical colleges, lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests, forest range officers, food safety officers, and child development project officers.

The government said the action was necessary to restore confidence in the recruitment system amid allegations of malpractice and irregularities.

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