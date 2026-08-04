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Home / India / Several WhatsApp users say their accounts ‘put under review’

Several WhatsApp users say their accounts ‘put under review’

The issue came to light when users reported being unable to access certain features without receiving any prior warning from the Meta-owned messaging service

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday placed several accounts, including some in India, under review for up to 24 hours and temporarily disabled access to app features, prompting affected users to raise concerns on social media.

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Responding to queries, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company continuously works to prevent misuse of its platform. “We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting,” the spokesperson said.

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The issue came to light around 8 pm IST when users reported being unable to access certain features without receiving any prior warning from the Meta-owned messaging service.

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Affected users were shown a notification stating: “Account in review. Date requested: Aug 3, 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our Terms of Service. We will notify you of the result, typically within 24 hours.”

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