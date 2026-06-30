DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / 10 injured as massive fire breaks out at Haldia oil refinery in West Bengal

10 injured as massive fire breaks out at Haldia oil refinery in West Bengal

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear

article_Author
PTI
Haldia, Updated At : 09:19 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dark smoke and flames billow after a massive fire broke out suddenly in naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

More than 10 people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia refinery in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The fire was first spotted around 2.45 am, they said, adding that it quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses.

Advertisement

Twelve fire trucks were deployed, and firefighting operations are still underway, officials said.

Advertisement

The injured were rescued and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition, a police officer said.

“The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation,” he said.

Advertisement

The blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts