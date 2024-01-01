Severe cold wave to grip North

New Delhi, December 31
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan till January 2.
Fog in Delhi
17 flights
23 trains delayed
It said dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) is likely to prevail in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...