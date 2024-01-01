Severe cold wave to grip North

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan till January 2.

Fog in Delhi 17 flights 23 trains delayed

It said dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) is likely to prevail in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan #Uttar Pradesh