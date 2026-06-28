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Home / India / Seychelles confers ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ title on PM Modi

Seychelles confers ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’ title on PM Modi

The award acknowledges PM Modi’s long-standing push for sustainable growth

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:19 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles’ highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, Seychelles’ highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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The award acknowledges PM Modi’s long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

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This is the latest in a series of global honours recognising PM Modi’s work on climate action, sustainable development and green growth.

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Just last month, in May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) presented him with the Agricola Medal for strengthening food security, transforming agriculture and promoting sustainable farming.

Earlier, in 2018, he received the Seoul Peace Prize for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation and inclusive development.

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In 2018, the United Nations conferred upon him the prestigious Champions of the Earth Award.

The citation for the Seychelles award says it has been conferred on the PM for his leadership of sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and steadfast support to small island developing states.

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