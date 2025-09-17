DT
Home / India / Shah bats for scientific system to dispose of seized narcotics

Shah bats for scientific system to dispose of seized narcotics

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:55 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force conference. PTI
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed the heads of state Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) to identify and destroy synthetic drug laboratories, and recommended the establishment of a scientific system for disposing of seized narcotics on a quarterly basis, warning that their storage under police custody poses significant risks.

These directions came as Shah addressed the inaugural session of the second National Conference of ANTF chiefs from across the states.

He urged all ANTF leaders to prepare an anti-narcotics action checklist that should include investigation details and the measures taken by district police to identify cases. Reviewing this checklist every three months, Shah said, would ensure that the effort permeates to the grassroots level.

He further directed all state ANTFs to map synthetic drugs within their jurisdictions and conduct systematic destruction operations. Every state, he said, should establish a special squad to trace the financial trail, monitor hawala transactions, track cryptocurrency dealings, and conduct cyber surveillance. “Only then can this fight be pursued decisively,” he emphasised.

He further directed that every state should also have a unit of a narcotics-focused forensic lab, so that offenders cannot easily obtain bail. There should be no hesitation in invoking PITNDPS in all eligible cases, and that prosecution arrangements in each state must be strengthened by studying the cases listed on the NCB online portal.

