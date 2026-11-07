Shah calls for BJP ‘hat-trick’ in Uttarakhand, sets target of 65-plus seats

Addressing a public rally in Dehradun on Uttarakhand’s 26th Foundation Day, Shah said while the Congress advocated the establishment of a Muslim university, the BJP was clearing government land of encroachments by removing illegal shrines and madrasas.

“Rahul Gandhi was miffed when action was ordered against encroachments on 29 acres of land in Haldwani,” the Home Minister claimed, referring to the land dispute in the state.

Shah also dubbed Rahul’s “Vote Bachao Yatra” a “Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra” (Save the infiltrators yatra), calling for the removal of alleged infiltrators from electoral rolls and the country.

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Asserting that the BJP would return to power in Uttarakhand, Shah said the “voice of Uttarakhand” should reach Rahul.

“The BJP aims to make Uttarakhand a secure and prosperous state and transform Devbhoomi into the cultural capital of the country,” he said, reiterating the party’s target of winning more than 65 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections.

He also accused the Congress of failing to build roads in Uttarakhand’s border areas and stalling several development projects over fears of Chinese intrusion.

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Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the formation of Uttarakhand, Shah said, “For years, the people of the hills struggled for the formation of the state. However, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress committed numerous atrocities against the youth to prevent its creation. On November 9, 2000, Atal ji turned a long-standing demand into reality by establishing the state of Uttarakhand. I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives during the long struggle for its creation.”

Shah further claimed that Uttarakhand’s tourism sector had witnessed 380 per cent growth.

Highlighting the Centre’s efforts to curb migration from the hill state, he said the government was shifting its focus from a “money-order economy” to an “industrial economy”.

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“Rahul ji, your attempts to make political gains through tourism in the state will not help. Thousands of BJP workers are continuously working to address the problems of local residents across Uttarakhand. The Modi-Dhami governments are working together to ensure that the state’s development does not come to a halt,” Shah said.