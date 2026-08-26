Shah calls for stronger action against infiltration, narcotics

India needs an ecosystem that can identify emerging challenges at an early stage and eliminate them before they evolve into larger threats in order to ensure an infiltration-free and narcotics-free nation.

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Global instability, energy and resource insecurity, supply chain disruptions, rising radicalisation and cyber misinformation warfare must all be taken into account while framing national security policy, deliberations at the conference emphasised.

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On the second and concluding day of the two-day Intelligence Bureau (IB) National Security Strategy Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India could successfully win the fight against narcotics only through coordinated efforts involving the Government of India and every department of every state government.

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Addressing senior officials, including IB Director Mahesh Dixit, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and chiefs of all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Shah said India is not a “dharamshala” and that only the country’s citizens have the right to live here.

It was highlighted during the conference that infiltrators pose a threat to the country's security, economy and demographic balance, and that the twin challenges of narcotics smuggling and infiltration must be tackled through a strong and fool-proof ecosystem.

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The deliberations noted that, after visiting all land-border states over the past eight months, the government had shared with them a document outlining a quadrangular border-security approach, with the objective of making India infiltration-free in the shortest possible time.

The conference underlined that the action against the Popular Front of India (PFI), including banning the organisation and dismantling its network overnight, was an outstanding example of Centre-State coordination.

It was also decided that police forces across all states should implement the Narcotics Control Vision Document 2026-2029 on the ground.