Shah, Hosabale turn to Singhal’s legacy to reach Gen-Z

Hosabale who spoke later red flagged the "ideological vacuum" and said "youth must learn from the life and legacy of Ashok Singhal in these times of ideological vacuum. He had the ability to come to Delhi and mobilise 25 lakh people."

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Dattatreya also sought to send out a message to OBCs and SCs today when he spoke of how Singhal placed a backward and dalits at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement which the VHP, as a religious arm of the RSS, led.

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The programme at Bharat Mandapam began with the complete rendition of Vande Mataram, followed by around 100 youngsters from three Vedic schools performing shankhnaad along with Vedic chanting.

Shah, Hosabale, VHP international president Alok Kumar, Parmanand Giri Maharaj and Dr Upasana Arora, the VHP's first woman pracharak, were among those seated on the dais.

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The dignitaries jointly unveiled the Ram Stambh, conceived as a permanent marker of the civilisational memory associated with Lord Ram. The organisers said the pillar was designed to remain for 1,000 years, at locations of Ram Wan Pathgaman route, with the intention of ensuring that future generations would have a physical record of the places and traditions associated with Lord Ram.

Recalling his association with Singhal, Shah said he had learnt from him that organisational commitment could demand personal sacrifice and a life free from material comforts.

Shah recalled that during his days in Delhi, including the period after his release from jail during the Emergency, he would meet Singhal. He said he was struck by the fact that Singhal lived in a single room that served as his living space, kitchen and washroom.

Shah urged young people to visit the VHP's room in Ayodhya where Singhal had spent around two decades, describing it as a "museum of inspiration".

He also recalled asking Singhal why Hindu dharma was important. Singhal, according to Shah, told him that Hindu dharma was the only tradition that could benefit the world.

Shah cited another episode from Singhal's final days to underline his discipline as a Sangh worker. Despite being unwell and suffering from breathing difficulties, Singhal agreed to sing at a programme at Talkatora Stadium after being requested by the RSS chief.

Hosabale said Singhal's life offered an answer to what he described as an ideological vacuum confronting young people.

"When an ideological vacuum comes, it is important that we have ideals before us. We are fortunate that we have a person like Ashok Singhal as an ideal. The youth should look at this ideal. It will help them and there will be no vacuum," he said.

Hosabale also highlighted Singhal's role in bringing members of backward and Dalit communities to the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

VHP president Alok Kumar cited Singhal's decision to entrust a major organisational responsibility to Rameshwar Kripal, whom he described as being from a backward community.

Kumar said Singhal's approach to work was reflected in one of his recurring teachings: "A karmyogi rests only when he is on a pile of wood."

He said Singhal had continued working almost until the end of his life, stopping only three days before his death. Kumar urged young people to avoid seeking comfort and instead take up challenges, adding, "This century belongs to Hindus."

Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, VHP's first women pracharak Dr Upasana said youngsters should understand Singhal's life by following the journey through which he built his organisational legacy.

"The youth of the country should once go through the course of the journey that Ashok Singhal lived and passed on to them as legacy. The youth will themselves feel the urge to carry the baton forward," she said.

She said the choice ultimately rested with young people themselves and expressed confidence in their ability to shoulder responsibility.

"It is for the youth and only youth to make their own choice. These Gen-Z have all the capabilities to carry any sort of responsibility upon their shoulders like a pro-player, if I say it in their slang language," Dr Upasana said.

Parmanand Giri described Singhal as "Hindu hriday samrat" and recalled his exhortation, "Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain."

He urged young people to work hard and said the younger generation would have to safeguard the country's identity and cultural heritage.

In a reference to political criticism of the VHP and disputes over the historical existence of Lord Ram, he said he did not attach much importance to politics. He referred to politicians who had called Ram imaginary and to a section that had described the VHP as a terrorist organisation. Shah was seen laughing at the remark.

Speaking to The Tribune, Sadhvi Niranjan recalled Singhal's response to the Gujarat earthquake, describing him as deeply emotional and soft-hearted but also fearless.

Former Union Minister and BJP's Chandigarh in-charge Mahendra Nath Pandey recalled helping Singhal evade police surveillance during the Emergency.

Pandey said Singhal was in Varanasi for organisational work at the time and that he was associated with ABVP. He recalled taking Singhal through the city's streets and towards the ghats while the VHP leader disguised himself as a cloth businessman from Surat to evade the police.

"I used to take him through the streets to the ghats and back to wherever he wanted to go," Pandey said, recalling how the association later developed into a close bond.

The centenary celebrations will continue for a year with programmes planned across India and abroad to mark Singhal's organisational and ideological legacy.